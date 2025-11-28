Jessie Lea (Reinke) Calvert (March 2, 1963 – November 24, 2025)

Jessie Lea (Reinke) Calvert passed away November 24, 2025 at home surrounded by family.
She was born on March 2, 1963 in Lander.
She is survived by spouse Michael Calvert; daughter Misty Olson and partner Adam Diller of Rock Springs; son John Reinke of Minnesota; sons Michael Calvert Jr, Robert Calvert and daughter Jennifer and husband Gavin Mortenson of Rock Springs; sisters Elsie and husband Larry Clark, and Laura Thullen of Rock Springs, and many aunts and uncles, cousins, grandchildren, great grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Virginia Cambell and Edward Sterns; and brother in-law Richard Thullen.
Per her request there will not be a service, however there will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Condolences can be left at www.foxfh.com.