Jessie M. Reinard (December 2, 1930 – March 5, 2023)

Jessie M. Reinard, 92, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023 at Mission at Castle Rock in Green River, Wyoming.

She was a long-time resident of Jamestown, Wyoming and former resident of Harlingen, Texas and Naples, Florida.

She was born December 2, 1930 in Barnsburro, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Henry Kuntz and Nettie Noreen Fry. Mrs. Reinard attended schools in Bell Township, Pennsylvania.

She married Harold Reinard September 15, 1949 in Troutville, Pennsylvania. He preceded her in death January 5, 2016. Mrs. Reinard enjoyed raising her children and spending time with them, fishing, camping, hunting and gardening.

Survivors include three sons, James Reinard and wife Kathy of Jamestown, Wyoming; Gary Reinard of Mountain View, Wyoming; Terry Reinard and wife Katherine of Hurricane, Utah; eleven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, several cousins; nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry Kuntz and Nettie Kuntz; husband, Harold Reinard; one daughter, Kathy Chapman two half-brothers, three half-sisters.

Cremation will take place; no services will be conducted at her request Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.