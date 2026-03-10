Jessy Carol Wagner (April 2, 1996 – March 1, 2026)

Jessy Carol Wagner, a beloved daughter, sister, life partner, granddaughter, niece, cousin, and friend, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 1st, 2026, at the age of 29 at her residence in Laramie.



Born on Tuesday, April 2nd, 1996, in Rock Springs, a mini me of her mother, Jessy was the spunky and loved daughter of James Wagner and Kelly Mills Wagner and the prized possession of her very protective brother, Gus. Gus who wouldn’t let her out of his sight, would even have their German Shepard sit on her when he wasn’t available for the job.



Jessy was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, although she preferred the church of open spaces, rugged land, peaceful waters, and private prayers with the Holy Trinity.



Jessy spent her early years in Rock Springs, attending Westridge, White Mountain Elementary, where she mastered every band instrument including the oboe, Rock Springs Junior High, before graduating from Rock Springs High School in 2014. Jessy, never a big fan of institutions, spent a lot of her high school years arriving late in her bright yellow Volkswagen, parking next to the tiger, and racking up parking tickets in her father’s name. (Special thanks to teacher Bruce Metz for never giving up on her.)



During her years at RSHS, Jessy, the untamed one, fell in love with Riley Tolar. He became her best friend and they continued their story up until the final page.



Jessy furthered her education at Western Wyoming Community College, perfecting the art of sleeping in late and enjoying her community and friends. Jessy attended the University of Wyoming more as a social call than an academic endeavor. She was a firm believer that experience was the best teacher.



A spirited, inquisitive, intelligent, humorous and adventurous soul, Jessy filled her days with activities she loved. She found joy and tranquility in spending time with her dogs Kuze and Cleo, skiing down snow-blanketed slopes, honing her skills whiffing golf balls, reading, fishing, begging Riley to get her two cats, and trying to find someone to buy her a horse. Summers often found her at their MN cabin or camping surrounded by the laughter and warmth of family gatherings.



Jessy was especially fond of July 4 when she, Gus, her cousins Morrey and Emily would congregate at Atlantic City celebrating the United States’ birthday and letting their pyromaniac adventures entertain all. Her smile was the biggest and her laughter the loudest when she “accidentally” lit a small smoke bomb underneath the chair one was sitting on.



Though her earthly journey was much too brief, Jessy’s vibrant and hysterical presence left an indelible mark on those who were fortunate to know her. She is survived by her heartbroken parents, Jim and Kelly Wagner of Rock Springs; her hero, Augustus “Gus” Wagner also of Rock Springs; her maternal grandmother, Laura “Tuck” Mills of Thermopolis; the love of her life Riley Tolar of Laramie; his parents Rena and Rich Tolar of Casper; his siblings Brayden(Zara) and Brittanie (Dustin); aunts and uncles Patty (her go to let’s stir the pot buddy) and Jon Batenhorst of Jackson; Tracy and Neal McDonald of Billings, Montana; Jamey and Ken Nielsen of Lander; Monna (Auntie You) and Gary Terres of Bismarck, North Dakota; Paul and LouAnn Wagner of Temecula, California; Beth (I’m game)Dobitz and John Hunan of McLaughlin, South Dakota; Dave and Cindy Wagner of Gillette; Godparents and partners in crime Audrey and Mike Logue of Lander; honorary aunts LeighAnn Tonn of Rock Springs; Darlene Hallam of Seeley Lake, Montana; Mary Bakke-Horton of Green River; honorary Funcle Jay Vondra of Newcastle; 23 first cousins; her dogs Kuze and Cleo, and countless friends who will miss her humor, zest for the unexpected, and loyal nature.



Jessy was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, James Mills, her paternal grandparents, Tom and Carol Wagner, her aunt Mary Mills, and her cousin Kelly Grissom, whose memories she freely and easily discussed.



In accordance with her family’s wishes, Jessy will be cremated. A family rosary service will be arranged for the future.



Friends, family, and those whose lives she touched are invited to share their condolences and memories at www.vasefuneralhomes.com, ensuring her legacy will be remembered and cherished.



The family extends heartfelt gratitude for the love, support, and kindness expressed during this difficult time. The family respectfully suggests, in Jessy’s honor, you consider sharing a smile with a stranger, telling a funny out of the ordinary joke, helping the elderly with a task, adopting ALL animals, lighting unexpected smoke bombs, hanging out with your family and friends, helping others feel comfortable in their own skin, getting lost in a good book, belting out tunes, never fitting in a box, and buying that horse.



Please continue celebrating the joy and love she brought into the world. She was blessed to be loved by so many.



She will be forever missed. We bet she has that horse or nine by now.