Jesusa Felisa Andicoechea (March 15, 1932 – February 7, 2026)

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Jesusa Felisa Andicoechea, who departed this life on Saturday, February 7, 2026, at the age of 93. Jesusa was a cherished resident of Green River, where her warmth and kindness touched many lives.

Jesusa was born on March 15, 1932, in the picturesque landscape of Vizcaya, Spain. Her early life in Spain instilled a deep appreciation for culture and community, which she carried with her throughout her years. She pursued her education in schools in her homeland before embarking on the journey of building a family and a home.

On January 20, 1955, Jesusa married the love of her life, Juan Andicoechea, in Busturia, Spain. Their partnership was one of strength and devotion, lasting until Juan’s passing on June 6, 2025, in Rock Springs. Together, they crafted a life centered on love, family, and cherished traditions.

A dedicated homemaker, Jesusa was known for her exceptional gardening skills, her flavorful cooking, and her nurturing care for her grandchildren. She found joy in listening to Basque music, spending time outdoors, and creating beautiful knitwork. Her home was a place of warmth and welcome, reflecting her generous spirit.

Survivors include one son, Juan Andikoetxea and wife Frances of Green River; Maria Carmen Guerrero of Pensacola, Florida; Nagore Ratcliff of Green River; Jessica Yeager and husband Justen of Green River; one brother, Luis Salinas of Green River; one sister, Milagros Salinas Ugalde of Gernika, Spain; nine grandchildren, Jazmin; Shantel; Inaki; Aitor; Bryanna; Kaila; Zachery; Braxton; Bryson; 12 great-grandchildren, Adan; Jaxon; Kandyn; Karter; Knox; Stetson; Jayli; Silas; Amaia; Ronan; Aurie; Jensyn; one brother-in-law, Jose Andicoechea of Rock Springs; one sister-in-law, Marisol Zulueta of Larrago Spain; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, four brothers, Julian Salinas; Fidel Salinas; Luis Mari Salinas; Paulino Salinas; one grandson, Josu Guerrero; one nephew. J.D. Andicoechea; one sister-in-law, Maria Carmen Salinas; four brothers-in-law, Ramon Andicoechea; Rafael Andicoechea; Rafael Ugalde; Jesus Andicoechea;

Jesusa’s life will be celebrated with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 16, 2026, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, located at 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. Following the service, graveside services and interment will take place at Riverview Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest alongside her beloved husband, Juan.

Friends and family are invited to leave their condolences and share memories at www.vasefuneralhomes.com. Jesusa’s legacy of love and kindness will remain in the hearts of all who knew her, and her presence will be dearly missed by her family, friends, and community.