JFC Engineers & Surveyors: Local Service You Can Trust

JFC Engineers & Surveyors has been proudly serving the Rocky Mountain Region for over 50 years!
JFC proudly provides a number of quality services including:
- Civil Engineering
- Materials Testing
- Land Surveying
- Oil & Gas Surveying
- ALTA Surveying
- Structural Engineering
- Telecommunications Facility Surveys
- Site Scanning & UAS/Drone Surveys
Complete Professional Services
No matter what type of construction you are planning to undertake, you will be starting an adventure that will take you through a maze of design options, zoning regulations, regulatory agencies, and contractors.
Let JFC be your guide, helping you achieve the best possible design for your construction project within budget and time frame constraints.
Call Us Today! (307) 362-7519
About Us
JFC has been providing professional services to the residents of Wyoming and the surrounding states since 1964. We are a multi-disciplinary firm consisting of an Engineering Department including Civil and Structural Engineers and a full-service professional Surveying Department. JFC’s Engineering Department also provides geotechnical services and materials testing.
At JFC, we look at each project as a challenge with unique and distinct goals and objectives. Each new project is managed individually with respect to the client needs and schedules. We strive to provide original, efficient, sensitive and reasonable design and engineering solutions by taking advantage of knowledge gained from our previous experiences.
We have extensive experience with every aspect of project development and construction. Our involvement on numerous projects begins with programming and site selection/analysis, and then followed through with the design, construction, and operation phases. We also have first-hand knowledge of Wyoming’s environment, economy, construction industry, and unique factors that relate to each geographic region.
Our staff of 33 includes eight professional individuals registered in a total of ten states as well as a full complement of well-trained and experienced technical and support personnel.
Contact Us
JFC Engineers & Surveyors
1682 Sunset Drive
PO Box 2026
Rock Springs, WY 82902
Phone (307) 362-7519
Fax (307) 362-7569
