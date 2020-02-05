JFC Engineers & Surveyors: Local Service You Can Trust

About Us

JFC has been providing professional services to the residents of Wyoming and the surrounding states since 1964. We are a multi-disciplinary firm consisting of an Engineering Department including Civil and Structural Engineers and a full-service professional Surveying Department. JFC’s Engineering Department also provides geotechnical services and materials testing.

At JFC, we look at each project as a challenge with unique and distinct goals and objectives. Each new project is managed individually with respect to the client needs and schedules. We strive to provide original, efficient, sensitive and reasonable design and engineering solutions by taking advantage of knowledge gained from our previous experiences.

We have extensive experience with every aspect of project development and construction. Our involvement on numerous projects begins with programming and site selection/analysis, and then followed through with the design, construction, and operation phases. We also have first-hand knowledge of Wyoming’s environment, economy, construction industry, and unique factors that relate to each geographic region.

Our staff of 33 includes eight professional individuals registered in a total of ten states as well as a full complement of well-trained and experienced technical and support personnel.