Ji A. Huang (February 18, 1940 - February 28, 2026).

Ji A. Huang, 86, a beloved mother, sister, grandmother, and friend, departed this life on Saturday, February 28, 2026, at the age of 86.

She was born February 18, 1940, in Taishan City, Guong Dong, China; the daughter of Ming Jun Huang and Yue Ming Wu. She spent her later years in Rock Springs, Wyoming, where she became a cherished member of the community.

Ji was a dedicated and hardworking individual who devoted 27 years of her life to her profession as a cook at China Garden Restaurant. Her family and patrons alike valued her culinary skills and the warmth she brought to her work, and she retired in 2015, leaving behind a legacy of delicious memories.

Ji valued family above all else, drawing immense joy from the time spent with her grandchildren. Her passion for cooking and sewing was often shared with those closest to her, weaving bonds that will endure beyond her passing. Her greatest joys, however, were found in the company of her family.

Survivors include two sons, Zhi Bin Mei and his wife Cai Chen “Joyce,” Chang Mei and his wife Mei Mei, both of Rock Springs; one daughter, Sui “Susie” Leo, and her husband, Mark, of Green River; seven grandchildren: Sean Leo and wife Kiaya, Austin Leo, Alex Leo, Kevin Mei, Tony Mei, Michael Mei, and Andy Mei; two brothers, Ji Yi Huang of Guang Dong, China and Yue Wen Huang of New York; three sisters, Ji Chao Huang of New York, Ji Xia Huang and Qing Qing Huang, both of Chicago; along with one aunt; several cousins; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Guo Ning Mei; her parents, Ming Jun Huang and Yue Ming Wu.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2026 at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs. Graveside services and interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call the chapel one hour prior to services.

Ji A. Huang will be remembered for her unwavering generosity, the warmth she exuded through every meal she prepared, and the threads of love and humanity she wove into every life she touched. She will be profoundly missed and warmly remembered by all who knew her.

Condolences may be left on the Vase Funeral Home website at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.