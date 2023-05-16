Jill A. Cordova (June 13, 1955 – May 11, 2023)

Jill A. Cordova, 67, passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs, WY.

She was born on June 13, 1955 in Rock Springs, WY, the daughter of Daisy Kenamen.

Jill was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

She married Jose Cordova, he preceded her in death on July 19, 2010.

Jill enjoyed reading and loved playing bingo.

She is survived by her daughter Andrea Morrison of Spokane Valley, WA.

She is preceded in death by her mother Daisy Kenamen, and husband Jose.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, May 19, 2023 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, WY. A Rosary Vigil will be held a half hour prior to services at the Church.

Inurnment will take place in the Riverview Cemetery Columbarium in Green River, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com