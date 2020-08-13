Jill Cordner (August 13, 1959 – August 10, 2020)

Jill Cordner, 60, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away unexpectedly at her home on Monday, August 10, 2020.

She was born on August 13, 1959 in Salt Lake City, Utah, the daughter of Paul Andrew Bridge and Marjorie (Toby) Steven Bridge. Raised by her foster parents Jerry and Mae Moser. Jill’s childhood was filled with a diverse family unit and she learned “family” wasn’t defined only by last names or by blood; it’s defined by commitment and love. She was blessed to have an amazing family unit who helped and supported her throughout her life.

Jill was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for the past 40 years and a former resident of Salt Lake City, Utah. She worked several jobs including a cake decorator at Baskin Robbins and a grocery clerk at City Market for over 10 years before she retired.

Jill was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her daughter Marlene and raised her to be respectful, strong, independent, and to stand up for what she believed in. She always encouraged her to make the most of everything and to face problems head on.

Jill met her husband, Richard Cordner, in Utah over 40 years ago. They spent many loving years together prior to marrying in Rock Springs, Wyoming on June 30, 2001. Richard always took care of her during times of illness and was always by her side.

Jill was a warm, compassionate and vibrant woman who always went out of her way to help others, no matter what. She loved everyone in her life unconditionally and was very generous with them by always showing how much she cared. She loved to give small tokens of her love to everyone in her life. Being a grandma was one of the things she loved the most. She spoiled her grandchildren whenever she got the chance. She loved animals including her first grand puppy whom she would take to McDonalds and split a Happy Meal with. She often donated to the humane society. In her younger years she was an amazing artist and was always making crafts, ceramics, and beadwork for family and friends. She also loved listening to music (country and rock-and-roll), camping, playing poker, and traveling. Most of all she loved all her family. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

She leaves behind her husband Richard; her daughter Marlene and husband Bridger; her granddaughter Julia; her grandson Peyton; her brothers Todd and Scott; her sisters Jennifer, Melonie, Debbie, Tammy, Tracey and Toni; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Marjorie (Toby) and foster parents, Jerry and Mae; her sisters Paulane and Noreen; her brothers Steven, Jerry, Trent (Butch), and Terry.

A private family graveside service will be conducted in Utah. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 3:00 pm at 6093 S. Kamas Drive in Taylorsville, Utah.

Donations are welcome in her memory to Rock Springs Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Condolences may be left at vasefunerals.com