Jill Marie Anderson Jelaco (July 20, 1956 – July 2, 2025)

Jill Marie Anderson Jelaco, 68, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

Jill was born July 20, 1956 in Rock Springs; the daughter of Swede and Hollis Anderson. She was a lifelong resident of Wyoming and spent much of her career working at the Southwest Wyoming Wool Warehouse until retiring due to health reasons.

In 1976, Jill married Rick Jelaco, and they later divorced.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Jill had a deep love for the outdoors and cherished the time she spent camping at Little Sandy. She was also a devoted animal lover, never far from the companionship of her beloved pets, especially Aggie and Sox.

Jill is survived by her son Jason Jelaco and his wife Toni Turnwall; her sister and brother-in-law Carlene and Dave Barber; her half-sister Robyn Zambi and companion Lou Waters; five grandchildren, Kadin and Morgan Shubert, William and Nakel Upton, Payton and Dylan Boudra, Rio Jelaco, and Kyndall Turnwall; eight great-grandchildren, Tavin, Miah, Rhett, Piper, Bryken, Lito, Emylee, and Iris; two nieces, Brandy Crocket and family and Darcee Crum and family, and her cherished fur kids, Aggie and Sox.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her close friend Clark Weber, and her beloved dogs Ozzie and Sam.

Per Jill’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no formal services will be held.

The family kindly asks that donations be made in Jill’s memory to the Rock Springs Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs. Wyoming 82901, an organization close to her heart.

Jill will be remembered for her strength, warmth, and the love she gave so freely to those around her. She leaves behind a legacy of kindness, laughter, and treasured memories.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.