Jimmie Dean Moore Sr. (June 18, 1951 - June 26, 2026).

Jimmie Dean Moore Sr., 75, was born on June 18, 1951, in Little Rock, Arkansas, to Earl and Pinkey Moore. He passed away on June 26, 2026, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, after a courageous health battle.

In 1980, Jimmie Moore, Wendy Martin, and Jimmie Moore (son) moved from Michigan to Wyoming, Jim raised his children in Rock Springs as a devoted single father after his two daughters were born. He spent many meaningful years alongside Patricia (Pat) Groshelle, building a life rooted in love, connection, and family. He was known affectionately as “Pops” to his daughters as well as to many of the friends that were around until 1999 when he advanced to “Popo” as life blessed him with his first grandchildren.

Jim was a strong, spirited man who loved storytelling, laughter, and time outdoors hunting and fishing with all. He will be remembered for his resilience, humor, and love for his family and friends. He was surrounded by loved ones in his final days and leaves behind a lasting legacy in all who knew him.

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Jimmie is survived by his children: son Jimmie Moore Jr and wife Bridgette, and his daughters Jaimie Martin and Janiece Alexander. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Isiak Copyak, Tanasha Moore, Ethen Copyak, Aaron Alexander, Dayzjah Moore, Ayreona Moore, Rhome Reinke, Rausten Reinke, Merijah Reinke, Evangelyne Alexander, Emmaree Alexander and Jimiera Moore.

The family welcomes you to visit the Tribute Wall through Crawford Funeral Home to share photos, memories, and words of comfort in remembrance of Jimmie. Your thoughtful tributes will serve as a lasting celebration of his life and the many lives he touched.