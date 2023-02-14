Jimmie Louis Solomon (November 11, 1936 – February 11, 2023)

Jimmie Louis Solomon rode home to the high country on his ol’ paint horse on February 11, 2023. Even god needs cowboys!

He was born at home, an only child, in (old) Prue, Oklahoma, November 11, 1936, to Sherman and Agnes (Whisnant) Solomon.

He lost his dad when he was 10 years old. His Uncle Fred Solomon took them in and raised him.

Jim’s first horse was a paint mare named Beldina, named by his mother. Jim thought it was fitting that his last horse was a paint mare named Precious.

Jim was a military hero, joining the United States Marine Corp at an early age with his mother, Agnes’ permission. He was 1ST Division, 3rd Marines in Korea. Later he was drafted by the Army where he went Airborne then Rangers. He played an important role in U.S. history as a member of the Army Honor Guard when his unit was chosen to be part of the funeral procession for President John F. Kennedy. Jim walked beside the caisson. He said it was a great honor. He was awarded the Purple Heart, Silver and Bronze Star for his services.

He married Wilma Wilson on March 29, 1957 in McNary, Arizona. They had 4 kids.

Jim wore many hats to raise his family. He was a soldier, logger, fireman, Highway worker and a cowboy. The ranch life and his cowboy hat were the only ones that fit him right.

Jim was a great horseman. He owned hundreds of horses and mules. He spent more time at the barn and corrals than he did in the house.

His hobby was leather work. He made headstalls, breast collars, chaps, holsters, medicine bags and even made his namesake granddaughter a saddle. The only problem was he did most of the leather work on Wilma’s kitchen table, which resulted in a lot of ruined table cloths and Wilma had to move it all before every meal.

Jim had many titles, son, brother, husband, Daddy, Uncle Jim, but he loved most being Papa!

He was a good story teller and a great hand. He started feeling ragged a few years ago but he “endeavored to persevere”. Rest in peace Cowboy, we’ll all see you up the Trail!

Jim is survived by his wife of 66 years, Wilma, his daughter Kathy Solomon-son in law Jerry Busking, his daughter Casey and son in law Kevin Prather…and his Pride and Joy, his reason for living the past few years, his granddaughter and name sake Jimmie Prather. He is also survived by a sister Evelyn (Solomon) Hooten.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents Sherman and Agnes (Whisnant) Solomon, Uncle Fred Solomon, Twin son’s Mark Fredrick and Matthew Sherman Solomon and a sister Lorna May (Solomon) West.

Funeral services with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 17, 2023 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 304 W WY Hwy 235, La Barge, WY.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.