Jimmy Dale Wolfe Jr. (November 11, 1974 - June 5, 2026).

Jimmy Dale Wolfe Jr., 51, passed away peacefully at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming on June 5, 2026.

There was nothing he couldn’t do. He was born in Rock Springs, Wyo. on November 11, 1974. He graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1993. He then went to Western Wyoming Community College for two years, where he was on the Dean’s List. He then attended the University of Wyoming for two years.

After his schooling, Jimmy got into oilfield work. Jimmy loved hunting and fishing and spent many days on horseback in the mountains.

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In 2008, he and his dad made a hunting trip to Australia and in 2011 they made a safari to Africa. He hunted Quail in Arizona several times and wild Boar in Texas five or six times.

His mother Iris said Jimmy could make the meals and wash all the dishes too. He could do anything that was house related: lay carpet, install new flooring, plumbing work, sheetrock, electrical, roofing etc.

Survivors include his parents; Jim and Iris Wolfe, sister Becky Goetsch and husband Jon, niece Alayna Goetsch and nephew Landon Goetsch and wife Rylie.

Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held.