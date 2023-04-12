Jo Ann Carpenter Wilmetti (July 8, 1936 – April 6, 2023)

Jo Ann Carpenter Wilmetti, 86, died Thursday, April 6, 2023 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Lexington, Nebraska. Mrs. Wilmetti died following a lengthy illness.

She was born July 8, 1936 in Lexington, Nebraska to Tom and Mabel Carpenter. The family moved to Rock Springs in 1941.

Jo Ann attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming and she was a 1954 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

She married Robert Wilmetti, Sr., on August 8, 1954 in Rock Springs, Wyoming and he preceded her in death on July 22, 2016. She and her husband owned and operated the Sweetwater Gap Ranch in the Wind River Mountains. Jo Ann was also a paraprofessional with Sweetwater County School District #1 until her retirement in 2007.

She enjoyed gardening, needlepoint, traveling, and spending time with her family and friends, in particular, Hester Haraguchi and Gigi Jasper. Mrs. Wilmetti was a long-standing member of PEO.

Jo Ann is survived by four children: Barbara Wilmetti-Zancanella and husband, John; Jeri Kunz and husband, Steve; Robert Wilmetti Jr,. and wife, Mary; and Jennifer Wilmetti and husband Andy Hall. She is also survived by five grandchildren; Jeana Slagowski (Ryan), Chrissy Pruett (Evan), Annie Walker (Jared), Jack Zancanella, and Robert Wilmetti (Ashley), and five great-grandchildren: Rylynn and Karson Slagowski, Kodi and Calvin Pruett and Cole Walker, and several nieces and nephews, including Susan Arguello and Bill Wilmetti, both of Rock Springs.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, three sisters, Virginia Ockerman; Pat Mitchelson Wood, and Maxine Swain of Sacramento, California and one niece and one nephew.

The family would like to thank the staff at Sage View Care Center and respite workers Donna Maynard, Lainie Walker and Siobhan Ledford for the compassionate care given to their mother.

Following Cremation, a Graveside Service and Inurnment will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, June 26, 2023 at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Jo Ann’s name to Respite Care, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 210, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

