Jo Ann Miller Mahoney Butler (January 3, 1940 – July 20, 2023)

Jo Ann Miller Mahoney Butler died unexpectedly at home on July 20, 2023 surrounded by her loving husband and daughter at the age of 83.

Jo Ann was born January 3, 1940 in Douglas, Wyoming to Galen and Eunice Miller. In 1944 Galen and Eunice moved to Mountain View, Wyoming where they bought a farm to raise their family. In April 1945 they surprised Jo Ann with not just one sibling but TWO, Donald and Dianne. While living on the farm was a lot of hard work, Jo Ann managed to have her share of fun participating in “Chick-A-Ree’s” with her friends. While in high school, Jo Ann joined the band and learned to play the trumpet. With her hard work and dedication, she was an accomplished musician and played TAPS for military services. Jo Ann graduated from Mountain View High School in 1958 and moved to Green River where she worked for JC Penny’s for one year before moving to Big Piney, Wy. In 1959 she married Charles Mahoney, and they had two children together, Kimberlee and Michael. While raising her family and being their biggest cheerleader at sporting events she also worked full time as a draftsman and office manager at Surveyor Scherbel.

On September 28, 1991 Jo Ann married Kent Butler in Laughlin, NV. and October 27, 2016 they were sealed in the Ogden Temple for time and eternity.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Kent and Jo Ann enjoyed traveling and working in the real estate and property management business. They made so many dear friends in their travels. In 2004 they retired and started making their winter home in Mesa, Az. While spending time in Arizona they kept themselves very busy attending dances, shuffleboard, card parties, potlucks, and shopping sprees. In the summer they lived in their home in Morgan, UT. and enjoyed gardening, bowling and church activities. They loved entertaining and celebrating special occasions with family and friends.

Jo Ann was always one to light up the room when she walked in with her beautiful smile and cheerful personality. She was an amazing cook and enjoyed sharing her creations with others publishing her recipes in the local ward cookbooks. She had an eye for design and enjoyed decorating her home and helping others decorate their homes as well.

Jo Ann is survived by her loving husband Kent Butler of Morgan, Utah; her two children whom she loved so much, Kimberlee Mahoney Hering (Paul), Michael Mahoney (Bev); bonus children, Todd (Shann) Butler, Jeff Butler, Keith (Wendie) Butler, Kim (Robert) Cordova, Tawni (Rob) Kufeld, Adam (Winnie) Butler and her siblings Donald Miller (Vickie) and Dianne Miller Davison (Ronald); 23 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Galen Miller and mother, Eunice Miller.

Graveside services took place on Saturday July 29 at 10 a.m. at Morgan City Cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers the family requests Memorial donations to the Moran Eye Center Research Program.

“Then give to the world the best you have, and the best will come back to you.” “The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched, they must be felt with the heart.” ~Helen Keller