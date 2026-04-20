Jo Ann Ruggera (February 22, 1938 - April 19, 2026).

Jo Ann Ruggera, a cherished resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2026, at the age of 88. Born on Tuesday, February 22, 1938, in Wheatland, Wyoming, Jo Ann was the beloved daughter of the late John Logan and Ardath Keefe.

Jo Ann’s journey in life was marked by love, devotion, and a deep sense of community. She married the love of her life, Dave Ruggera, on September 7, 1957, in Rock Springs, Wyoming. They shared a wonderful life together until his passing on September 23, 2018.

A dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother, Jo Ann is survived by her four daughters: Annette Combs and husband Keith of Laramie, Wyoming; Bernie Butler and husband Don of Cody, Wyoming; Charolette Markham and husband Ed of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Donnette Kelley and husband Mike of Rock Springs. Her legacy continues through her eight grandchildren, Tyson Markham; Danielle Jinks; Kelsey Flores; Cassie Mullins; Jenntry Leftwich; John Butler; Kimberlee Straube; Sam Kelley; nine great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Dave, two sisters Ruth Parr and Lois Crofts, a brother Johnny Logan, son-in-law Claud “Bug” Butler, and one great-grandchild, Shane Jinks.

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Jo Ann attended school in Wyoming and was a proud 1956 graduate of Rock Springs High School. Her career as a teller allowed her to connect with many in the community through her work with Western Union and the Sweetwater Federal Credit Union.

Her life was a testament to service and joy, illustrated through her active involvement in Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, the Women’s Club, and 4-H. Jo Ann relished time with her family, always cherishing her grandchildren. She found happiness in simple pleasures, such as gambling with her dear friend Renee, indulging in a glass or two of wine, dancing with Dave, traveling, and the occasional adventure to “the cabin” in Las Vegas.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 27, 2026, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Entombment will follow at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends are welcome to call one hour prior to services.

In lieu of a Rosary, the family requests loved ones to sit outside in the sunshine with a favorite glass of wine and say a few prayers in her memory. Donations in Jo Ann’s honor can be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901, or to the Sage View Care Center Activity Fund, 1325 Sage Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

The family wishes to express heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring of love and support during this time. Condolences may be shared online at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Jo Ann Ruggera’s spirit and kindness will remain in the hearts of all who knew her. Her legacy is one of love—shared through life’s simple joys, a commitment to family, and her unwavering faith.