Joan “Joni” Marie Lee (October 17, 1956 – August 14, 2024)

Joan “Joni” Marie Lee, 67, of Superior, Wyoming, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024 at her home in Superior surrounded by family.

She was born Wednesday, Oct. 17, 1956 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to the late Roger and Phyllis Harrison.

Joni married Ken Lee July 16, 2003 in Vernal, Utah.

Joni was a dedicated homemaker who enjoyed gardening, hunting, camping, puzzles, and spending time with animals. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include her loving husband, Ken Lee of Superior, Wyoming; two sons, Eric Allan Eskelson of Superior, Wyoming; Joseph Lee Eskelson and partner Teresa of Reliance, Wyoming; two brothers, John Harrison and wife Valerie of Minnesota; Jim Harrison and wife Amy of Minnesota; five sisters, Jacqui Knudsen and husband Todd of Minnesota; Nancy Malo and husband Jack of Montana; Patty Sura and husband Dan of Minnesota; Doris Kempton and husband Gary of Superior; Tonya Ruby and husband John of Superior; one grandchild, Emma Lee Eskelson of Reliance, Wyoming, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Boyd and Ruth Hines; paternal grandparents, John and Elizabeth Harrison.

Following cremation, a celebration of life will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2024 at the Lee Family, 544 Berta Street, Superior, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Joni will be remembered for her kindness, love, and generosity. Rest in peace, Joni. You will always be in our hearts.