Joan Marie Adams (Jan. 7, 196 – April 3, 2025)

Joan Marie Adams, 59, passed away April 3, 2025 at Intermountain Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was a resident of Rock Springs and a former resident of Modesto, California.

Joan was born on January 7, 1966 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

She married Jerry T. Adams in Elko, Nevada on July 24, 1986.

Joan attended the Lyman High School and worked as a waitress for the Cowboy Café for many years until she resigned to be a faithful house wife, to raise her children.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Joan was very fond of dolphins, and it was always her dream to be able to swim with them. She enjoyed spending her time watching BMX races, rodeo, stock car races, playing darts and pool (8 Ball), playing games on her phone, and above all else being with her children and grandbabies. She really loved hosting big family events so that she could bake and cook for the whole family.

Survivors include her husband Jerry Adams of Rock Springs; mother Deloris Turner of Battlecreek, MI; son Donald Adams, (spouse Tille Duran) of Cheyenne; daughters Terra Musgrove of Clinton, OK, Lisa Adams, (spouse Larry Kaml), Verna Adams, (spouse Ryan Olson) both of Rock Springs; brothers Dennis Turner of CA, Mike Courtroul of CA, Mathew DuBuc of OR; sisters Mary Ann Williams of CA, Amanda Turner of MI, Sandra Turner of CA, Tammy Turner of CA, Ericka Turner of CA, Wanda Williams of AZ; grandchildren Maximus Stout, Essence Stout, William Musgrove, Galen Stanhope, Dustin Stanhope, Ducky Adams, Blakelynn Reed, Hazel Duran, Ashley Shassetz, Karson Shassetz, Kaylee Shassetz, Kaison Olson, Ashton Olson, Christian Olson, Courtnee Shassetz, and Chantel Shassetz; as well as many loved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother-in-law Verna Renee Adams, brother-in-law Rex Adams, grandchild Baby Adams, brother Randy Turner, grandma Lorene Simmons, biological father Howard Odellion, stepfather Jerry Turner, brother David Knapp, and grandchild Quentin Olson.

Cremation will take place and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

