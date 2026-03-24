Joan Marie Nosich (July 21, 1937 - March 22, 2026).

Joan Marie Nosich, a beloved resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 22, 2026, at the age of 88.

Joan was born on Wednesday, July 21, 1937, in Rock Springs, where she spent her entire life surrounded by her cherished family and friends.

A proud graduate of Rock Springs High School in 1955, Joan embraced her role as a homemaker with grace and dedication. Her life was a testament to the virtues of love, family, and faith, and she was a devoted member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community. Joan found joy in preparing meals for her large family gatherings, baking, and spending quality time with her loved ones during family outings. Her generosity and hospitality were evident to all who knew her, and her legacy will continue to inspire countless people.

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She married John Leon Nosich Jr. December 24, 1959 where they eloped to Evanston, Wyoming and were married by the justice of the peace. He preceded her in death December 11, 2017.

Survivors include two sons, Keith and Tara of Montgomery, Texas and Ken and Jackie of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two brothers, Johnny Angelovich and wife Judy of St. George, Utah and Ed Angelovich and wife Mary of Rock Springs; one sister, Monica Angelovich of Rock Springs; grandchildren Kevin, Brian, Rebecca; great-granddaughter Brystle; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John L Nosich Jr., parents John and Angela Angelovich, one son, Kevin Nosich; one sister, Josephine Smith.

A Vigil Service with Rosary will be conducted Monday, March 30, 2026, at 4 p.m. at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2026, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Joan’s memory to the Holy Spirit Catholic Community, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to those who have shown their support and love during this time.

Condolences may be left on the Vase Funeral Home website at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Joan Marie Nosich’s memory will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. Her spirit of kindness and dedication to family will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.