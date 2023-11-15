Joan Regal Kobler (May 30, 1933 – November 13, 2023)

Joan Regal Kobler, 90, passed away peacefully Nov. 13, 2023, at her home in Green River, Wyoming, surrounded by her loving family. She was a resident of Green River for 48 years and a former resident of Woodbridge, New Jersey.

She was born May 30, 1933 in Perth Amboy, New Jersey; the daughter of Leo Walter Regal and Nellie Marie Bonk.

Joan attended schools in New Jersey and graduated from Perth Amboy High School in 1951. She later attended college to become a Registered Nurse.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

She married Walter M. Kobler April 28, 1976 in Green River, Wyoming and he preceded her in death in March of 1995.

Joan worked as a nurse in the community and for Sweetwater County School District #2 until her retirement in 1989.

She was a long-time member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Mrs. Kobler was an active volunteer, Eucharistic minister and taught faith formation.

Joan loved spending time with her family, especially her grand and great grandchildren and one of her most favorite places to visit was the beach.

She is survived by one son, Harry Pease III and wife Darlene of Spring Hill, Florida; three daughters, Cindy Pease-Babel of Alburquerque, New Mexico; Linda Yarling and husband Raymond of Green River, Wyoming; Ann Marie Clevenger and husband Reed of Green River, Wyoming; 11 grandchildren, LeighAnn Babel; Greg Babel and wife Daniela Rizza; Ryan Babel; Cassandra Babel and husband Andrew Kapuscinski; Trevor Pease; Brandon Pease; Alan Tramposch and wife Rideanne; Austin Clevenger and wife Jesse; Dalton Clevenger and wife Kori; Westyn Clevenger; Haley Clevenger; three great-grandchildren, Walter Tramposch; Diane Tramposch and Sutton Reed Clevenger; one niece, Joan Caulkins and husband Randy; one nephew, Will Kindzierski and several cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband Walter Kobler; two sisters, Dolores Regal and partner Emlen Roosevelt; Jeanne and husband William Kindzierski; one daughter, Kathryn Allen and one son-in-law Steve Babel.

Following Cremation; A Rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming 82935. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023 at the Church. Graveside Services and Inurnment will be in the Riverview.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Joan’s memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhome.com.