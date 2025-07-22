Joanie Marie Fletcher (November 8, 1953 — July 14, 2025)

Joanie Marie Fletcher, 71, peacefully passed away on Monday, July 14, 2025 in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was a resident of South Texas for nearly 14 years, and a former resident of Rock Springs.

She was born in Rock Springs, on November 8, 1953 to the parents of Keith and Mildred Parks. Joanie graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1972.

She married Mick Fletcher on May 24, 1978 in Manilla, they had three children and later divorced.

Joanie worked at Rock Springs High school as a Special Education Aid where her students adored her and called her Groovy. Later she went on to work at Western Petroleum as an office manager. Following that, her career came full circle when she began working at Life Skills where many of her previous beloved special needs students were now clients. She moved to Corpus Christi, Texas in 2011. She then continued her work with individuals with special needs at Community Options as a Team Lead. She later retired in 2017, moved to Orange Grove, Texas, and was finally able to relax and spend much more quality time with her first two grandbabies.

Joanie’s favorite job of all was being a selfless, compassionate, and dedicated mother to her three children. She worked tirelessly as a single mom to provide for her kids. She went above and beyond and ALWAYS put her kids’ needs first. It wasn’t always easy, but her children never went without anything. She adored them, she loved playing tricks on them, embarrassing them, and just made life wonderful for her babies. Above all, she taught her children what it meant to be kind, and that spreading kindness in this world is what matters most. She was truly the BEST mom in the entire world, and later became the most amazing GG to her grandbabies.

Joanie enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, and spoiling and snuggling her precious puppy, Hazel, who she adored. She loved taking road trips to Wyoming especially when she got to make her special pit stops in Colorado. She loved listening to good music, spending time with friends, laughing and joking, and binge watching Dateline. She was most known for her raunchy humor and practical jokes. But above all, her ability to love and accept everyone.

Throughout life Joanie faced many challenges, but she met each one with determination, courage, and grace making her the brightest light in the darkest room. She was truly the strongest person in the world, and her children couldn’t be more proud to call her their mother.

Joanie is survived by her three children: Casey Fletcher and fiance Akeena Hinton of Rock Springs, Jessie Herschap and husband Kyle of Orange Grove, Texas, Nicholas Fletcher and wife Felisha of Rock Springs; four grandchildren, Millie and Creed Herschap and Hannah and Atlas Fletcher; her beloved puppy-dog, Hazel; four siblings, Richard (Berta) Parks, Kathy (Jerry) Kumer, Patty (Bob) Leibnitz, and Arthur (Joan) Parks; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Keith and Mildred Parks.

Please join us in celebrating a life well lived on Friday, August 1, 2025 at 6pm at Santa Fe Trail Restaurant in Rock Springs.

In memory of Joanie, always remember to stay groovy!