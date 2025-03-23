JoAnn A. Drinkle (July 20, 1936 – March 21, 2025)

JoAnn A. Drinkle, 88, passed away March 21, 2025 at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center. She was a resident of Green River.

JoAnn was born on July 20, 1936 in Bassett, Nebraska , the daughter of Glenn and Mabel Doty.

She married James Harry Drinkle in Green River on April 6, 1957. He preceded her in death on November 19, 2023.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

She enjoyed spending her time sewing, baking, quilting, gardening, teaching Bible studies, spending time with family, traveling, camping and hunting.

Survivors include her sons David Drinkle and wife Trina of Green River, Derik Drinkle and wife Robin of Reno, NV; daughter Lynelle Ruiz and husband Dan of Topeka, KS; son in law Chuck Irish; grandchildren Marcea Hunter, Christy Aksamit, James Drinkle, Michael Drinkle, Daniel Drinkle, Ashley Moorhead, Deborah Newhouse, Daniel Ruiz, Gabrielle Rowe, Jeremiah Ruiz; 19 great- grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by husband James, daughter Debra Irish, parents Glenn and Mabel Doty and William and Bertha Drinkle.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 26, 2025 at Hilltop Baptist Church, 405 Faith Dr #5051, Green River. A viewing will be held one hour prior.

Dr. Clint E. Scott will be officiating.

Graveside services and interment will take place in the Riverview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County.

Condolences for the family can be placed at www.foxfh.com.