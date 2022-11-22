Joann Adell Zickefoose (June 11, 1941 – November 20, 2022)

Joann Adell Zickefoose, 81, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022 at her home in Green River, WY.

She was born June 11, 1941 in Newark, Ohio, the daughter of William Norton and Pauline Norton.

Joann attended school at the Newark Catholic School and was a 1960 graduate.

She married Herbert Wayne Zickefoose October 23, 1972 in Lusk, WY.

Joann worked for the county clerk’s office for 21 years until her retirement in 2007.

She was a member of the past matron eastern star in Lusk, WY.

Joann enjoyed painting, and crocheting.

Survivors include her husband Herbert Wayne Zickefoose of Green River, WY; son Mark Fields of Newark, OH; adopted son Bert David Zickefoose of Green River, WY; stepson Jesse Zickefoose of Lorida, FL; and stepdaughter Sheila Carson of Green River, WY.

She is preceded in death by her parents William and Pauline Norton.

Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at her request.

