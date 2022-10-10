Joann Lee Lane (February 19, 1944 – October 4, 2022)

Joann Lee Lane, 78, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. Mrs. Lane was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was born February 19, 1944 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of George White and Jennie Henderson White.

Mrs. Lane attended school in Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a 1962 Graduate of Rock Springs High School.

She married Jack Lane December 22, 1964 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Mrs. Lane was a merchandizer for American Greetings for 20 years and retired in 1999. She previously worked for Mountain Bell Telephone Company for four years as a Telephone Operator.

She was a member of the First Congregational Church UCC.

Mrs. Lane enjoyed spending time with family, camping, knitting, and collecting egg cups.

Survivors include her husband Jack Lane of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two sons, Mark Lane of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Scott Lane and wife Mary Ann of Westminster, Colorado; one daughter, Natalie Lane of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one brother, Jack R. White and wife Kelly of Rock Springs, Wyoming; six grandchildren, Krystal Britt and husband Brandon, Kayla Lane, Kelsey Pyun and husband Ike, Kiera Hadley and husband Don, Chadron Lane, Kat Heiden and husband Chris; as well as eight, great-grandchildren; several cousins and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded by her parents, George and Jennie White; two brother-in-laws, Eugene Lane, Jerry Lane.

Cremation will take place; a memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Victory Christian Fellowship, 591 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside services and inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

