JoAnn Rivera (March 15, 1946 – November 10, 2018)

FARSON — JoAnn Rivera, 72, of Farson, Wyoming passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, November 10, 2018 surrounded by three of her ten children. They felt blessed to be by her side.

Her strength and determination live on in her children and grandchildren.

She was born on March 15, 1946 in Salt Lake City, Utah, the daughter of William Lavery and Wanda Barlow Lavery.

Mrs. Rivera attended schools in Utah.

She married Ernie Rivera on January 1, 2000 in Rock Springs and he preceded her in death on November 26, 2016.

Mrs. Rivera was employed Sweetwater County School District #1 and was a custodian for many years. She enjoyed spending time with family especially her grandchildren, and crafting.

Survivors include, four sons; Jimmy Higby of Tucson, Arizona, Wynn Higby of Oklahoma, Kenneth Grunder of Green River, Wyoming, Robert Grunder of Farson, Wyoming, five daughters; Wanda Higby of Greenville, South Carolina, Sabrina Scheaffer of Tucson, Arizona, Brenda Rodriguez of Las Vegas, Nevada, Penny Shadduck of Taylorsville, Utah, Jeralynn Cowett of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two brothers; Joe Snyder of Ogden, Utah, Jay Snyder of Cor de Lane, Idaho, one sister; Nancy Farley of Layton, Utah, twenty-four grandchildren, as well as several great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Rivera was preceded in death by her parents, one brother; Jerry Snyder, one son; Dell Higby, and one grandson; Johnny Jr. who died two years ago.

Following cremation, services will be held at a later date.

