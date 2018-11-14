JoAnn Robertson (July 4, 1947 – November 13, 2018)

ROCK SPRINGS– JoAnn Robertson, 71 of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away November 13, 2018 comfortably at her home following a brief illness.

Joann was born July 4, 1947 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of David and Mary Bertagnolli.

She attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1965 graduate of Rock Springs High School. She attended three years of college at the University of Wyoming.

JoAnn married the love of her life Richard Robertson in August of 1971 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Mrs. Robertson was an Secretary for Fremont Motors and office Manager Great Western Autoplex for many years, retiring in 2008.

She enjoyed crocheting, making many afghans for family and friends, loved going for rides out in the country.

JoAnn is survived by her husband, Richard “Richie” Robertson of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one sister, Pam Stu and husband Bob of Anchorage, Alaska.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Following cremation, private services will be held.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.