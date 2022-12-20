JoAnn Wyant (July 29, 1935 – December 19, 2022)

JoAnn Wyant, 87, passed away peacefully with her family by her side Monday, December 19, 2022 at home in Green River, Wyoming. She was a resident of Green River for 69 years and former resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mrs. Wyant died following a year-long courageous battle.

She was born July 29, 1935 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of John Pete Gold and Simonita Duran.

Mrs. Wyant attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a 1952 graduate of Rock Springs High School. She attended Beauty College for one year in Salt Lake City, Utah and received her cosmetology license.

She married Gerald Frank Ruiz on October 9, 1957 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. They had three children from this union and later divorced. She married Paul Wyant on August 22, 1992 in Eden Valley, Wyoming and he preceded her in death on August 21, 2018.

Mrs. Wyant worked for Texas Gulf for twenty years in the Mine Department having retired in 1999.

She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and a member of the Catholic Church Women’s Group. Mrs. Wyant was a member of the Green River Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and also a member of the Arbor Day Tree Board.

She enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren; grandchildren’s sports and cheering for them; Christmas; traveling and going up to her cabin.

Survivors include her two sons, Gary Ruiz and wife Nanette of Green River, Wyoming; Dan Ruiz and wife Lynelle of Topeka, Kansas; one daughter, Joanna Orton and husband Greg of Green River, Wyoming; two brothers, Roger Gold and wife Gerry of Sacramento, California; Sonny Gold of Manila, Utah; ten grandchildren, Christy Hanner and husband Bobby; Cody Ruiz and wife Taleea; Lucas Ruiz and wife Ashlynn; Kyle Eyre and wife Lauren; Kacy Eyre and wife Leslie; Karly Eyre and wife Katie; JodiRae Orton, Daniel Ruiz and wife Morgan; Gabby Rowe and husband Derek; Jeremy Ruiz and wife Samantha; 20 great-grandchildren; three unborn great-grandchildren; several cousins; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Herman Gold; George Gold; four sisters, Eva Collier; Helen Gomez; two who died in infancy and one great-granddaughter, Angel Tiny Toes.

A rosary will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post in Green River, Wyoming. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted immediately following the Rosary. Friends may call one hour prior to services at the church. Graveside services and interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

