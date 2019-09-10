JoAnna Lee Martin (August 2, 1945 – August 28, 2019)

LARAMIE — JoAnna Lee Martin, 74, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Laramie Hospice House in Laramie, Wyoming. She was a lifelong resident of Wyoming.

JoAnna was born on August 2, 1945 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of Percy Valencia and Andilisia Abercrombie. She attended schools in Green River, Wyoming and was a 1963 graduate of the Green River High School.

Mrs. Martin married Edward Martin on August 29, 1966 in Evanston, Wyoming. JoAnn was a homemaker most of her life. She enjoyed spending time with family, cooking, baking, hosting house parties and in her younger days was a stock car driver.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Survivors include her husband; Edward Martin of Billings, Montana, one son; Tony Padilla of Casper, Wyoming, one daughter; Natalie Sundberg and husband Chris of Billings, Montana, three sisters; Marie Meikle and husband Jim of Idaho, Tessie Cameron and husband Tom of Nevada, Pat McLain and husband Ray of Green River, Wyoming, two grandchildren; Ashley Simmons and husband Mike, Phillip Padilla, four great-grandchildren; Sophia Simmons, Olivia Simmons, Emily Simmons, Alexia Padilla, as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Martin was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers; Percy, Jimmy, Arthur, Billy, three sisters; Paula, Elva, Jane as well as her first husband, Balta Padilla.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M., Friday, September 13, 2019 at Green River Bible Baptist Church, 800 Homestead Drive, Green River, Wyoming. Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to services, and JoAnna’s family would like everyone to wear bright colors.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.