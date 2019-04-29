Joanne Carol Reuter (September 2, 1958 – April 28, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS– Joanne Carol Reuter, 60, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 following a sudden illness. She was surrounded by family.

Joanne was born in Lakewood, California, on September 2, 1958, moved to Rock Springs, Wyoming in her late teens, married Paul Reuter, and they were together for nearly 40 years. They retired in Chino Valley, AZ about two years ago.

Joanne had the best spirit. She could strike up a conversation with anyone and would do anything for anyone. She loved riding her motorcycle, spending time with friends, family, and her pups. She also enjoyed traveling. She was a hard worker and literally broke her back working. She touched many lives and will never be forgotten.

Survivors include: Husband – Paul Reuter, Daughter – Julie Reuter and Will Bierwirth, Pseudo Daughter – Brittany Niland, Mother – Arlene Petersen and Bill Bagley, Sisters – Diane Shearer and Tina Claborn, Aunt – Linda Wyngaarden, and many other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, friends, family, and don’t forget the Pups – Jax and Kronski and Grand-Pup – Ruger.

She was preceded in death by her Father – George Petersen, Brother – Donald Petersen, Mother and Father In-Law – Francis and Paul Reuter, and Pups – Killer and Buddy.

The family will be doing a small private gathering in Chino Valley, AZ. A celebration of life will later be scheduled in Rock Springs, WY.

In lieu of flowers or plants, you can make a donation to your local Humane Society or the Yavapai Humane Society in her honor.