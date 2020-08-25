Jocelyn (Anderson) Scott (February 24, 1954 – August 16, 2020)

Jocelyn (Anderson) Scott passed away at the age of 66 on August 16, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix, AZ after a valiant fight with cancer. Cremation has taken place.

Jocelyn Leone Anderson was born on February 24, 1954 at McChord Air Force Base, Tacoma, WA, to Beauferd Leon and Frances (Heeren) Anderson. She grew up a “Military Brat” as her father was stationed around the world, living in Japan as a toddler and England in elementary school. After her father retired from military service, he entered the ministry and she lived in Riverton, IL and Lusk, WY.

She married Kelly L. Glendy in 1971 (they later divorced) and that union produced two beautiful and compassionate daughters, Amber and Keri.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

She married Ernest (Ernie) Scott in 1995 and they were married until her death. Jocelyn was a loving wife, friend, and companion. They shared the joy of traveling the world and meeting new people. They lived in Wyoming, Utah, and as snowbirds in Arizona.

Jocelyn was a dedicated hard worker whose computer and organizational skills were appreciated by everyone. Her career encompassed working as an Administrative Assistant at Bear Creek Uranium in Converse County, Wyoming, United Parcel Service in San Francisco, and Nabisco in Salt Lake City.

Her great love for animals which included fish, birds, cats, and dogs was always apparent. She had a fondness for hummingbirds. Jocelyn is remembered as a charitable and giving individual. She was strong in her Lutheran faith and surely the angels surround her now. Her beautiful smile, dimples, and nature is forever imprinted in the hearts of her family and friends.

Not only did she delight in her immediate family of children and grandchildren but also her extensive family across the country. The Anderson Family reunion in Washington State was a yearly highlight. As such the family is planning a Celebration of Life in her honor next summer.

Jocelyn was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Bruce, and nephew Douglas. She is survived by her loving husband Ernie of Queen Creek, AZ, her daughters Amber Browning (Tom) of Roy, UT, Keri Petty (Jeff) of Casper, WY, bonus daughter Sherri Scott (Tim) of Ogden, UT, and her grandchildren Tazia Browning, Triston Browning, Kyle Petty, Kyleigh Petty, and Jaden Petty.

Donations in her memory may be made to Department of Development at Mayo Clinic, PO Box 450, Albert Lea, MN 56007-9849 to support the research to cure pancreatic cancer.