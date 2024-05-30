Jocelyn Copeland Signs with Minnesota North College For Volleyball

ROCK SPRINGS – Jocelyn Copeland of RSHS signed with Minnesota North College – Rainy River for Volleyball. Along with playing for the Voyageurs, she plans to major in nursing.

Copeland expressed excitement about attending Rainy River and said her goals were to make finals with the volleyball team and to complete the first two years of her nursing degree.

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

When asked about what she was most excited about with this opportunity, she expressed excitement to be away from Rock Springs for a change and was excited to see new things and maybe visit Canada with the campus being so close to the border.

Copeland has been with the RSHS volleyball team for the duration of her high school career and she stated how she has had to go through a lot of highs and lows with the team. When asked about some of her favorite memories, she stated that the six other girls she played with from her freshman to senior season were her favorite thing about volleyball, and through all the different challenges and successes they went through, they were always together.

Check out some photos from Copeland’s signing below.