Jody M Chandler (January 10, 1962 – September 18, 2025)

After a courageous battle with cancer, Jody M Chandler of Pinedale, passed away on September 18, 2025 at the age of 63.

Jody was born in Cherokee, Iowa on January 10, 1962 to James G and Betty J (Krusen) Chandler. He lived with his grandparents Mike and Sophie Krusen on their farm until he was a freshman in high school where he moved to Rosebud, Montana to live with James and Bobby Chandler where he graduated from Rosebud High School in 1980. After high school he attended Western Iowa Tech earning his welding certificate.

He had two sons and lived in Montana working on various ranches until 1990 when he moved to Wyoming and worked for the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, Converse County Sheriff’s Office and Douglas Police Department. In the fall 1997 until the fall of 2000 Jody was an instructor for the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy. He then worked for the Dave Johnston Power Plant until 2017 when he met Lana Koppenhafer and moved to Pinedale. In Pinedale he worked for CL Bar Ranch taking care of the buffalo where he retired from in the fall of 2024.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Jody enjoyed hunting, fishing, and anything that had to do with the outdoors. He also had a passion for the Native American culture and loved knapping arrowheads and recreating other Native American artifacts. Another passion included making the best damn pies in Sublette County.

Survivors include his partner, Lana K Koppenhafer; two sons, Christopher (Alicia) Chandler of Chandler, Arizona, and Joseph (Brittany) Chandler of Douglas; bonus son Warren (Kristen) Koppenhafer of Warren, Pennsylvania; bonus daughter Kyla (Michael) Koppenhafer of Rock Springs; grandchildren Lucas, Connor, Aiden and Spencer Chandler; stepmother, Bobby Chandler; sisters, Becky (Kent) Undlin, Billie Sue (Ed) Brauer, and Ronnie (Corey) Pospisil; brothers, Scott (Frankye) Chandler, Kelly Chandler, Alan (Louise) Dean, Mark Harms, and Mike (Shelly) Chandler; special niece Shannon (Torey) Martin; special nephew Mark (Christy) Hamman; as well as numerous bonus grandchildren, nieces, nephews and special friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents James Chandler and Betty Newman; sisters, Pat Anderson and Terri Hamman; grandparents, Marlow and Sophie Krusen.

While our hearts are broken and mourn the loss, we take comfort in knowing that he is no longer suffering. His memory will forever be a reminder to laugh often and cherish every precious moment.

Celebration of life will be held at a later date.