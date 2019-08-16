Joe Christopher Lain (August 5, 1959 – August 16, 2019)

Joe Christopher Lain, 60, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs for the past eight years and is a former resident of California.

Mr. Lain was born on August 5, 1959 in Worland, Wyoming; the son of Robert Lain and Amelia Ledesma.

He attended schools in Wyoming and Colorado; Joe was a 1977 graduate of the Steamboat High School.

Mr. Lain married Marietta Erika Burch on August 6, 1993 in Worland, Wyoming.

Joe served in the United States Navy.

He worked as a truck driver at FedEx Freight for many years.

Mr. Lain enjoyed traveling, barbecuing, fishing, skiing, going to Maine and hanging out with friends.

Survivors include his wife; Marietta Lain of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one son; Joey Lain, one daughter; Amelia Lain, two brothers; Daniel Mathews and wife Leisa, Davey Campbell and wife Pam, as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews including; Jacob, Sheri, Melissa, Leighanne, Jim, and Jason.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Following cremation, services will be held at a later date.

