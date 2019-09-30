Joe Dolence (October 2, 1931 – September 5, 2019)

MOUNTAIN VIEW– Joe Dolence, 87, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019 at his home in Mountain View, Wyoming surrounded by family sharing memories of his amazing life. He was a life-long resident of Wyoming.

Joe was born on October 2, 1931 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Rudolph and Antonia (Hafner) Dolence. Joe’s parents were immigrants from Slovenia in the early 1900’s that came to Rock Springs, Wyoming to work in the coal mines. The family also ran the Lincoln Motel on Dewar Drive for many years.

Joe was a 1950 graduate of the Rock Springs High School, and also attended the University of Wyoming where he obtained degrees in Geology and Petroleum Engineering with his identical twin brother, Johnny. They both served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Joey and Johnny founded and operated Dolco-Geo Engineering, an oilfield consulting company that mapped the geological data of many original oil and gas fields in Colorado and Wyoming.

Joe learned the lost art of Slovenian cooking and baking from his parents and continued the tradition with his family. He had amazing talent in the kitchen and made many special treats over the years for school functions, family, friends, and later; for the grandbabies. Joe truly found his joy in life from giving; and was the most selfless man there was. He passed on his Denver Broncos obsession to his daughter Jolene and loved spoiling her and his grandchildren more than anything.

Survivors include his wife Pat Dolence of Mountain View, one daughter; Jolene Pate and spouse Jamie of Mountain View, WY/Firestone, CO, one sister-in-law Elsie Dolence of Rock Springs, three grandchildren; Shannen Pate, Trevor Pate, Trenton Pate, three great-grandchildren; Brooklyn Floyd, Harper Zadra, Cooper Zadra – as well as several nieces and nephews.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers; Stanley Dolence, Rudy Dolence, Johnny Dolence, one sister; Antonia Bolton and his beloved dog Butch Pate.

Following Cremation, services will be held in the Spring.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.