Joe Massey Sr. (January 27, 1938 – August 21, 2025)

Joe Massey Sr. passed away on August 21, 2025. Joe was born on January 27, 1938, in Mahan, West Virginia to his father William Massey and his mother Florence Thompson Massey.

Out of high school, Joe enlisted in the military, where he served in the occupation of Germany. Following the military, Joe met and married the love of his life, Sue Messer. Joe moved himself and his family from West Virginia to Texas, where he worked in the Oil Field Industry. Later, he moved his family from Texas to Green River, where he worked at the Trona Mines until his retirement. Once he retired, Joe and his family moved to Oklahoma and New Mexico, where he finally settled with his family.

Joe was a family man. He provided, taught and set the example to his children of what a father is and should be. Joe was skilled in many things, including woodworking, and mechanics. He was a natural handyman and could fix anything he touched. He also spent his time volunteering at local food banks and other organizations for those in need, as well as fishing, hunting, and camping.

Billy is survived by his children, Carolyn Pruett, Ann Jones, and Billy Massey Jr.; brother, Wilburn Massey; sisters, Emma Jean Skaggs, Nora Kay Dalton, Margaret Lou Massey, Mary Etta Messer, Linda Clark, and Juanita Carol Yurkovich; grandchildren, Jennifer, Steven, Damien, Vincent, and Kenneth Jones; great grandchildren, Sylvia, William, Octavian, Madeline, Mason, Kaylee, Jade and Jared.

Billy is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sue Massey; parents, William and Florence Massey; and granddaughters Nancy and Jennifer.

A memorial will be held at Ballard Funeral Home on August 26, 2025, at 10 a.m. A burial will take place on a later date at General Douglas McBride Veterans Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a local food bank and/or homeless shelter for those in need.