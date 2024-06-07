Joe R. Salas (November 26, 1945 – January 14, 2024)

Joe R. Salas of San Jose, California passed away on January 14, 2024, in San Jose.

He was born in Guerrero, Mexico on November 26, 1945, to Elena and Trinidad Salas. Joe was a former resident of Green River, Wyoming.

He attended Robert E. Lee Elementary in Eagle Pass Texas, and he graduated from Washington Elementary School in Green River and Bear River High School in Utah. Joe married Korie Salas in San Jose in 1973. Joe and Korie remained in San Jose for most of their marriage and retirement years. They raised 4 girls and loved spending time with their 4 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter.

Joe was in the Marine Corps for 27 years and retired just as the Gulf War was starting. He was an avid learner and reader which enabled him to earn his Associates degree from San Jose City College, Bachelor’s from University of San Francisco, Master’s Degree at Pepperdine in International Business. Joe worked at Hewlett Packard and several other Tech companies for most of his work life. After retirement, he enjoyed learning new subjects in Holistic Health and received his Master’s Degree from Quantum University. He spent his time helping people with several different holistic modalities, including Reiki, Bowen, and Life Coaching.

Joe Salas was a lifelong student and instructor of Kung Fu/Bok Fu Martial Arts. He began Martial Arts in his late teens in Okinawa Japan and kept it up until the age of 70 when he was training for his black belt. He enjoyed working with all of his many students. Both Joe and Korie were active members of their chosen spiritual path of Eckankar which kept them very busy. Joe and Korie celebrated renewing their wedding vows on June 11, 2017 in San Jose surrounded by friends and family.

Joe is survived by his 3 daughters Maria Salas, Josie (Gerard) Tynan, and Andrea Salas; sister Mary (Isaias) Bardales and 5 brothers Juan (Michelle) Salas, Ed (Mary) Salas, Lee (Julie) Salas, Bernie Salas, Evelio Salas; four grandchildren Myla (Adam) Ballard, Zara (Brayden Tolar) Curtis, Braeden Hogencamp, and Roan Tynan Salas; 1 great granddaughter Everly Danze.

He is preceded in death by his wife Korie Salas, his adopted daughter Tina Salas, and his parents.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be 12 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2024 at the Riverview Cemetery, Riverview Cemetery Road in Green River, WY. Following the ceremony we will be gathering at the Tom Whitmore Post 28 of The American Legion in Green River, WY.