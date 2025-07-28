Joe Vasco Named Head Coach of Green River Boys Soccer Team

GREEN RIVER — Green River High School has named Joe Vasco as its new boys soccer head coach. Vasco, who spent the past two seasons as an assistant with the Lady Wolves’ varsity program, was confirmed as the hire Monday by Athletic Director Tony Beardsley.

Vasco takes over for Josh Webb, who resigned on June 10 after three seasons leading the boys’ program. Webb guided the Wolves to the 2023 3A consolation title and a 2024 state runner-up finish on their home field. This past spring marked the team’s return to Class 4A, where they narrowly missed a state berth after a 1-0 regional loss to Riverton after finishing the regular season as the fourth seed.

Vasco steps into the role after helping Green River’s girls program navigate a successful transition back to 4A. Under head coach Matt Robles, the Lady Wolves won the 3A consolation title in 2024 and reached the 4A consolation championship this spring.

The 2025 season saw the Lady Wolves finish 3-3 across the 4A West Regional and State Tournaments, with postseason wins over Natrona County, Kelly Walsh and Sheridan. Their run ended in Gillette with a 6-2 loss to Laramie in the consolation final.

The boys team will look to build off the foundation Webb helped establish. In their final match this past season, Green River fell 1-0 to Riverton in a hard-fought regional contest at home. A goal scored midway through the first half proved decisive, as the Wolves’ second-half push was interrupted by a 30-minute lightning delay early in the period.

Webb’s departure closed a memorable chapter for the Wolves, highlighted by their 2024 state title game appearance. Vasco now inherits a program eager to return to that level.

Green River will open its 2026 season in the spring, with Vasco set to lead the team in its second straight year competing in 4A.