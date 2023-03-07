Joel Thurman Tankersley (October 31, 1959 – February 25, 2023)

Joel Thurman Tankersley, 63, passed away February 25, 2023 in Green River, Wyoming. He was a longtime resident of Green River, Wyoming and former resident of Titusville, Pennsylvania and Creede, Colorado.

He was born October 31, 1959 in Del Norte; the son of Seth Eugene Tankersley and Joanne Harbour.

Mr. Tankersley attended schools in Del Norte, Colorado.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

He was married to Shawn McGinnis October 19, 1990 in Livingston, Montana and they later divorced.

Mr. Tankersley served in the United States Army and was a disabled veteran.

He worked for the Mine Health and Safety Administration for the United States for 24 years as a Federal Mine Safety Inspector.

Joel enjoyed spending time with his family; artist; poet; sculptor; painter; reader mining and being a historian.

Survivors include his to sons, Seth Tankersley of Green River, Wyoming, Dustin Tankersley of Hulett, Wyoming; two daughters, Mackenzie Tankersley of Green River, Wyoming, Kerri A. Tankersley Odusanya and husband Olumide of Charlottesville, Virginia; one brother, Jeff Tankersley of Reno, Nevada; one sister, Jill Savely and husband Carl of Reno, Nevada; four grandchildren, Remington Leon Grant, Taylor Idell Burch-Tankersley, Aderemi Odusanya, Ademola Odusanya; several cousins; one niece and one nephew.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Seth Eugene Tankersley and Joanne Tankersley; and one brother, John Tankersley.

Cremation will take place; a celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com