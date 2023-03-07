Joel Thurman Tankersley (October 31, 1959 – February 25, 2023)

Joel Thurman Tankersley, 63, passed away February 25, 2023 in Green River, Wyoming. He was a longtime resident of Green River, Wyoming and former resident of Titusville, Pennsylvania and Creede, Colorado.
He was born October 31, 1959 in Del Norte; the son of Seth Eugene Tankersley and Joanne Harbour.
Mr. Tankersley attended schools in Del Norte, Colorado.
He was married to Shawn McGinnis October 19, 1990 in Livingston, Montana and they later divorced.
Mr. Tankersley served in the United States Army and was a disabled veteran.
He worked for the Mine Health and Safety Administration for the United States for 24 years as a Federal Mine Safety Inspector.
Joel enjoyed spending time with his family; artist; poet; sculptor; painter; reader mining and being a historian.
Survivors include his to sons, Seth Tankersley of Green River, Wyoming, Dustin Tankersley of Hulett, Wyoming; two daughters, Mackenzie Tankersley of Green River, Wyoming, Kerri A. Tankersley Odusanya and husband Olumide of Charlottesville, Virginia; one brother, Jeff Tankersley of Reno, Nevada; one sister, Jill Savely and husband Carl of Reno, Nevada; four grandchildren, Remington Leon Grant, Taylor Idell Burch-Tankersley, Aderemi Odusanya, Ademola Odusanya; several cousins; one niece and one nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Seth Eugene Tankersley and Joanne Tankersley; and one brother, John Tankersley.
Cremation will take place; a celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.
