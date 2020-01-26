Joelene Heath (June 29, 1950 – January 13, 2020)

Joelene Giorgis Heath passed away after a lengthy illness on January 13, 2020 in South Carolina surrounded by her immediate family.

She was born June 29, 1950 and grew up in Rock Springs, the daughter of Joe and Connie Giorgis. She was a graduate of Rock Springs High School.

After attending the University of Wyoming, Joelene became a teacher for 35 years before retiring. She moved away from Rock Springs and lived in South Carolina where she enjoyed her retirement by spending time with her grandchildren.

​She is survived by her daughters, Ryanne Dirmyer, husband Anthony and grandchildren, Kaiden and Madalyn; Caitlin and husband Joseph Ambrosio and grandchildren Ryder and Xavier. She is also survived by two brothers, Steve Giorgis of Rock Springs and Patrick Giorgis of Kerrville, Texas and numerous cousins in Rock Springs.

She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and other aunts, uncles and cousins.

Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Joelene’s Life will be held at a later date in Wyoming.