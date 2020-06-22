Joey Correnti IV – R

Tell us a little about yourself.

My name is Joey Correnti IV, I am a retired Soldier, a professional Emcee, and a licensed Traditional Barber. I consider myself to be an extremely focused constitutional conservative and an active participant in maintaining a strong and free America for over twenty years.

I served our country and our great state in the U.S. Army, and Wyoming National Guard, for two decades, with honor, dignity, and effectiveness. The same honor, dignity, and effectiveness I served our great country with, I am committed to serving the voters of HD 47 with.

As a member of the Armed Services of the United States I was trained to fight and never quit; to survive adverse situations and harsh environments; and to selflessly serve, while defending those who cannot defend themselves.

I plan to continue to utilize my warrior spirit, as well as my logistical and leadership training by bringing these skills with me to Cheyenne and the Legislative floor. With your support, I can continue serving the people of Wyoming while representing the voters of HD 47.

What do you see as the most important issues in your candidacy and how will you address them?

THE BUDGET:

1. Total Transparency – The people have the right to see where every tax dollar was and is spent, not just where every dollar was and is sent.

2. Efficiency and Optimization – Are the people’s dollars being spent effectively and efficiently, or simply keeping an old costly system limping along? Are the dollars being spent on improving our processes and practices actually optimizing these departments and their systems, or are they simply spent on systems that encumber the transparency of their ineffectiveness?

3. No Proposals For Income Taxation – At the most, Taxation should solely be based on consumption and not individual earning. An individual is already directly taxed at the point of purchase, as well as indirectly taxed through regulation of content, production, transport, and direct distribution.

It is our right as the People, and the benefactors of our State and Federal Government, to have an expectation of responsibility and value when it comes to the use of the dollars we produce and relinquish to these governments.

4. Cutting Is Not The Only Answer – Cutting spending is an important step in beginning to rein in Governmental overreach and overregulation, as well as an effective tool in increasing the efficiency and value of our expenditures.

However, slashing budgets can also lead to a cycle of irresponsibility if no lessons are learned and no practices are improved during the financial hardship that inspired the cuts.

In addition to cutting our expenditures, I believe that we need to take a fresh look at what our tax dollars are being spent on -line by line – and not simply focus on how much are we spending. I believe that finding ways to increase the value of our dollars is paramount to our future success.

Seeking out new revenue sources for the state is another key component to ensuring future financial stability. Regardless of what point we are currently at in our “boom/bust cycle”, we cannot compromise our values or our moral fortitude in order to increase revenues.

If Wyoming becomes something else under the guise of “surviving” then it is no longer Wyoming as we know it to be and will instead become like “Every other place on Earth!”

5. Just because it is legal does not mean the tax payers are required to fund it! – There are many current issues facing us as a state and nation where legality and or constitutional validity have already been decided.

Although many of us may not agree with the decisions of the governmental entities that create, support, or enforce these laws the fact remains that they are the law according to statute or “case law” until future challenges to these decisions are brought forward and won.

What is not automatically imposed with the passage or ruling on any law is the immediate and perpetual funding directed to support the organizations, facilities, and personnel required to reap the intended or expected result.

6. Does the expenditure have the potential to benefit ALL residents of the state? – It is the people’s money that is being collected and spent for the betterment of the State (and by extension its people) therefore, the monies collected and spent should be done for the greatest benefit of all the residents of the state.

Special interest groups and small self-identified groups of “unique individuals” should not be given special consideration, attention, or funding.

We are all residents of the Equality State and therefore no one group should be set above, attended to, or funded more than any other unless its function is truly accessible to, and intended for, the benefit of all legal residents of the State of Wyoming.

How can voters contact you?

MY E-MAIL: JOEY_CORRENTI_IV@YAHOO.COM

MY ADDRESS: P.O. BOX 1776, RAWLINS, WY 82301

MY PHONE #: (307) 477-1776

MY WEBSITE: WWW.JOEYCORRENTI.COM