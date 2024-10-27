Johanna Marie Bunderman Mechling (April 5, 1975 – October 24, 2024)

Johanna Marie Bunderman Mechling, 49, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2024, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs. She was a resident of Salt Lake City for the past year and former resident of Green River.

Johanna was born April 5, 1975, in Rock Springs; the daughter of Clarence E. Bunderman and Leanna Carter.

She attended schools in Green River and was a 1993 graduate of Green River High School. She received an associate’s degree in advanced respiratory therapy from Western Wyoming Community College.

Johanna married the love of her life Marshall Lee Mechling on December 18, 2021 in Big Timber, Montana.

She worked at the University of Utah Medical Center as a respiratory therapist for the past two years.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Johanna enjoyed spending time with her family and being a grandmother.

Survivors include her husband Marshall Lee Mechling Sr. and his three children, Marshall Mechling II, Amy Mechling, and Ross Mechling of Green River; parents, Clarence E. and Leanna Bunderman of Green River; one son, Gabriel Bunderman and wife Julian of Dickinson, North Dakota; two brothers, Adam Bunderman of Green River and Jason Bunderman and wife Joella of Green River; one sister, Hope Bunderman Gardea of Green River; two grandchildren, Theodore Bunderman of Dickinson, North Dakota and Tatum Bunderman of Dickinson, North Dakota; two nieces, Katie Bunderman of Alaska; Delaney Gardea of Green River; five nephews, Jade Bunderman of Green River; Jace Bunderman of Green River; James Bunderman of Green River, Brandon Gardea of Green River, and Tyson Gardea of Dickinson, North Dakota; one-great niece, Alivia Bunderman of Green River; four great-nephews, Jaxxon Bunderman of Green River, Zyion Bunderman of Alaska, Elijah Bunderman of Green River, and Hezekiah Bunderman of Green River; and several aunts, uncles, cousins.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Chester and Malinda Carter; paternal grandfather, Clarence Charles Bunderman; mother-in-law, Nancy Mechling; one great-nephew, Trevon Allridge Jr.; and several aunts and uncles.

Pallbearers: Gabriel Bunderman, Jade Bunderman, Jace Bunderman, James Bunderman, Brandon Gardea, Tyson Gardea, and Marshall Mechling Jr.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, November 1, 2024, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center, 120 Shoshone Avenue, Green River. Graveside services and interment will be in Riverview Cemetery. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.