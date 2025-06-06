John Alfred Maffoni (July 6, 1934 – May 31, 2025)

John Alfred Maffoni passed away peacefully at home on May 31, surrounded by his loved ones. He will be remembered for his devotion to family, loyalty to friends, passion for education, and deep love for Wyoming. His larger-than-life presence will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He was born on July 6, 1934, to John and Mary Maffoni in a coal camp in Alamo, Colorado. His father was an Italian immigrant, while his mother was a first-generation American of Italian descent. During his childhood, his family moved to Winton, Wyoming, and then to Stansbury, Wyoming, where his father worked as a coal miner and his mother lovingly raised their three children – Jean, Alma, and John. Growing up in the coal camps and the vast, open landscape of the high plains shaped John’s deep appreciation for Wyoming’s natural beauty.

He graduated from Reliance High School in 1952 and earned a football scholarship to the University of Wyoming, where he played guard and was recognized as a second-team AllSkyline Conference performer. The highlights of his collegiate football career included the lifelong relationships he forged and Wyoming’s victory over Texas Tech in the 1956 Sun Bowl. John received his bachelor’s degree in education that same year.

Following graduation, John moved to Rawlins, Wyoming, where he dedicated 40 years to education; touching countless lives. From 1956 to 1970, he taught driver’s education and physical education while coaching, football, basketball, and track. His teams won conference and state championships. Even after his coaching tenure, he remained active in Wyoming athletics, officiating high school basketball and football games for many years. In 1995 John received the Wyoming Coach’s Association Distinguished Service Award.

John earned a master’s degree in educational administration from the University of Wyoming in 1966. He then transitioned into school leadership, serving as assistant principal and principal of Rawlins High School from 1970 to 1987. In 1987, he became assistant superintendent of Carbon County School District #1, retiring in 1995. Throughout his career, John was known for his leadership, fairness, and ability to connect with students, colleagues, and the community. He was a lifetime member of the BPOE Elks Lodge #609 and the Knights of Columbus. John was also a member of the Lion’s Club and Cowboy Joe Club.

While John was passionate about being an educator, his greatest love was undeniably his family. He married Susan (Sue) Marie Motichka on January 12, 1957, in Rock Springs, and together they built a life filled with love, laughter, and memories. Over 68 years of marriage, they raised three children—Marianne, Michael, and Gina. John enjoyed spending time at the family cabin in Ryan Park, cheering on the Wyoming Cowboys and Denver Broncos as a longtime season ticket holder, drawing and painting, and making special trips to visit family in Denver, Pueblo, and Walsenburg, Colorado. Above all, John delighted in family gatherings. Known for his storytelling gift, his family was drawn to his wit, warmth, and charm. His countless stories left a loving, indelible mark on his children and grandchildren, providing a wealth of wisdom and cherished life lessons to guide their futures.

John is survived by his beloved wife, Sue Maffoni (Rawlins, Wyoming); daughter Marianne Maffoni (Centennial, Colorado); son Michael and his wife, Caroline Maffoni (Littleton, Colorado); and daughter Gina (Maffoni) and her husband, Dale Dowlin (Colorado Springs, Colorado). He is also survived by his grandchildren—Alexa Dowlin Smith, Andrea Dowlin Froehle, and Marissa Dowlin; Luca Maffoni, and Grace Maffoni—and great-granddaughter Lennon Marie Smith.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Maffoni; his brother, Vittorio Maffoni; his sisters, Jean Maffoni, Judiscak and Alma Maffoni Zanotelli; and his grandchildren, Sophia and Michael Maffoni.

John Maffoni’s legacy of love, loyalty, passion, and dedication will forever endure in the hearts of those who knew him. He loved having a good time and maintained lifelong relationships. He was a giant in the eyes of those who knew him, and at his core, his family recognized him as a gentle, compassionate man—a champion for the underdog who was always content with what he had. His words and actions could make everything okay. Forever a husband, dad, papa, friend, Outlaw and Cowboy, he will be dearly missed.

Donations can be made to Rawlins High School Principal’s Award. Mr. Maffoni began the Principal’s Award in his tenure as RHS Principal. The family has created a memorial fund to coincide with the award. Send to the following address: RHS Principal’s Award, 615 Rodeo Street, Rawlins, WY 82301.

A Vigil for the Deceased and Rosary will be held on Wednesday, June 18, 2025 at 7 PM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 19, 2025 at 10 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church with Father Sam Hayes and Father Mark Kusmirek officiating.