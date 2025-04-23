John Anastos (Aug. 16, 1939 – April 22, 2025)

John Anastos, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at the age of 85 surrounded by his family.

He was born on August 16, 1939, in Rock Springs; John was the son of Steven Anastos and Marcella Murphy. A lifelong resident of Wyoming, John was well-known and cherished within his community.

John attended schools in Green River and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1958. He dedicated his career to running JA Enterprises, a business he owned and operated for an impressive 65 years. His commitment to his work and the people of Green River was unparalleled.

Throughout his life, John was actively involved in his community. He was a proud member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2350 and served as a city council member from 1982 to 1988. He even ran for Mayor of Green River in the 1990s, showcasing his dedication to public service.

John had a passion for helping people and a talent for working on cars. In his younger years, he found joy in the great outdoors, spending time in the mountains, fishing and hunting. These pastimes highlighted his love for Wyoming’s natural beauty.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Dorothy Anastos of Green River; his son John Anastos Jr. and wife Susie of Green River; his daughter Debbie Shaw and husband Mark of Green River; seven grandchildren, Chandra and Steve Martin, David Iwasaki, Ashley and Tony Soth, and Matthew Anastos, Rilee Shaw; Danniellee Turner and husband Weston, Kyle Delisser and wife McKenna; eight great-grandchildren, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, two brothers, and one son, David Anastos.

Funeral Services are pending.

The family respectfully requests that donations be made in John’s memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

John’s spirit, dedication, and love for his family and community will be deeply missed, but his legacy will forever live on in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing him.