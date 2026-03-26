John Andrew Zebre (October 29, 1948 - March 18, 2026).

John Andrew Zebre, 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Northern Colorado Medical Center in Greeley on March 18. He was born in Kemmerer on October 29, 1948, to Emil Zebre and Frances (Dryden) Zebre. He attended schools in Kemmerer and Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin and graduated from the University of Wyoming Law School in 1973.

John joined the law firm of Gary Greenhalgh in Rock Springs and eventually opened his own law firm specializing in criminal defense law and water law. John was a member of several boards in Rock Springs, including the Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Board, the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Board of Trustees, Joint Powers Water Board, and the West Side Water Board. John was also a member of the Colorado Water Users Association and served as president for two terms.

John enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid fisherman and bird hunter. He and his fishing buddy, Rob Dolence, spent many weekends exploring the Wyoming countryside and John was very grateful for their friendship.

John was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters, Alice Butts and Terry Shoumaker; brother, George Zebre; brother-in-law, Michael Shoumaker; nephew, Brian Butts; mother-in-law, Mary Taucher; son-in-law Michael Wiggins; and in-laws John and Mary Ann Yerkovich, Michael Yerkovich, Fred and Gertrude Taucher, Leonard and Mildred Taucher, and Raymond Taucher.

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Survivors include his wife, Lois; her children, Missie Wiggins, Carla (Patrick) Mallory, David Arambel and partner Patti Gardner, and Michael (Nancie) Arambel; six grandchildren, Lindsay (Daryl) Flanagan, Jordan (Keri) Wiggins, Alex (Jay) Lewis, Erin Mallory, Katherine Mallory, and Jonathan Arambel; five great-grandchildren, Camden Flanagan, Hudson Flanagan, Jase Wiggins, Dailor Wiggins, and Asia Lewis. John was also survived by his sisters, Leah (Doug Anton) Zebre and Cecilia (Darrell) Zlomke; brother, Michael Zebre; brother-in-law, Charles Butts; and several nieces and nephews.

The family respectfully requests that donations in John’s memory be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be left on the Vase Funeral Home website.

John was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community and served on the Parish Council. Following cremation, a vigil service with rosary will be conducted at 4 p.m., Thursday, April 16 at Vase Funeral Home and a Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m., Friday, April 17 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.