John “Blake” Prevedel (July 11, 1961-February 10, 2024)

John “Blake” Prevedel, 62 passed away on February 10, 2024. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, where he has been appreciated and loved by many. Blake was born July 11, 1961 in Rock Springs. He attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1980 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

Blake was known for his kindness, love and trust. He was always making people smile. He was extremely proud of his kids and grandchildren. He called his mother everyday saying “Hi, Mom, this is your son Blake.” Anyone who saw his car, truck, or house would know that he was not only a fan but a true dedicated Dallas Cowboy. He enjoyed spending time at the family cabin at Bear Lake, Utah, making wonderful memories.

Blake was employed at Western Wyoming Community College for almost 30 years, where he was a big supporter of its athletic teams. He also worked at the family business Kopy Korner. He made many friends while cleaning their carpets and took so much pride in doing a good job for his clients. After retirement from WWCC, he was employed by Pest Patrol. Everyone was his friend and he liked making them laugh. Always a willing helper, you just had to ask.

Survived by parents Joyce and Gary Greenhalgh; children Nathan Prevedel, Sergeant in the Army stationed at Schofield Barracks in Hawaii and wife Skyler of Wahiawa, Hawaii; Kali Rackley and husband Hunter of Rock Springs; grandchildren Henzley McCormick, Hayleigh Rackley, and Oliver Prevedel; brothers Paul Prevedel of Mesquite, Nevada, Todd Greenhalgh and wife Regien of Riverton; sisters Melanie Prevedel of Arvada, Colorado, Robin Harmon and husband Dan of Fort Collins, Colorado, Amy Bouse and husband Ed of Laramie; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceded in death by father John R. Prevedel; brother Dean S. Orester; grandparents Rudy Moeller Sr. and Hannah O’ Flaherty, Rudolph and Lena Prevedel.

Blake will be loved and remembered by many for his big smile and eager willingness to help out anyone.

Following cremation, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

