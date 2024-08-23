John Bon (August 26, 1939 – August 17, 2024)

John Bon, our loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away peacefully at his home the morning of August 17, 2024. He was 84.

John was born August 26, 1939, in Standardville, Utah to John and Charlotte Calderhead Bon. He married Vivian Zupon on October 14, 1961, in Price, Utah.

He was a graduate of East Carbon High School, class of 1957, and attended College of Eastern Utah. He enlisted in the US Army, and proudly served his country in Japan as a map maker/compiler.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

After he married Vivian, they lived in Brigham City and Moab, Utah. In 1970 they moved to Green River with their baby daughter Kimberly. John worked at FMC as a draftsman until his retirement. He and Vivian moved to the Spring Creek, Nevada in 2007.

Throughout his life John was a hunter and fisherman. He was a member of the Honda Gold Wing Riders Association and went on many motorcycle rides across the U.S.

John’s happy personality and witty sense of humor lit up the lives of everyone that knew him. He took much pride in and loved his daughter and grandkids with all his heart. John was a true fighter, while being on kidney dialysis for about seven years. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife Vivian, daughter Kimberly Bon, and grandchildren Hauna and Ayden Hunter, all of Spring Creek, Nevada.

Special thanks to the staff at New Horizon Hospice and Homecare in Elko, Nevada.