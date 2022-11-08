John C. Terry (1942 – October 14, 2022)

John Charles (Jack) Terry, 80, of Kinnear, Wyoming, (formerly of Green River) left this world peacefully to see his maker on October 14, 2022.

John was known to those who loved him and called him a friend as “Jack”. He was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming to Jex and Dolores Terry and was raised on a ranch in McKinnon, Wyoming with his two younger brothers, Randall Jex (RJ) Terry and Dennis Jex (DJ) Terry.

He spent most of his youth working on his grandparent’s ranch in Manila, Utah. He loved horses, the outdoors, fishing, and hunting. Growing up, he gained a love for fast cars and wild horses. Rodeo and ranching were among his hobbies and passion, and he was a talented saddle bronc rider and bull fighter in his youth.

He graduated in 1960 from Lyman High School and went to work for El Paso Natural Gas until he went into the service in 1963.

In 1962 Jack met the love of his life Shirley Wilson, they later married in 1965. He served in the United States Air Force from 1963 to 1968 as an air traffic controller. During that time, he was stationed in El Paso Texas and later served in the Vietnam War while stationed in Okinawa. Upon his discharge from the service, he and Shirley moved back to Green River, Wyoming to start a family.

He was a talented fabricator and professional welder working in the oilfield and the trona mines in Southwest Wyoming. Jack was a man of “many” talents and always eager to share them with others. He never met a stranger or someone he wasn’t willing to help. He loved his wife and children with all his heart. He will be missed by his family and the many friends he made in his time here on earth.

Jack is survived by his brother DJ Terry, wife Shirley, daughters Salli [Alan] Johnson, Lisa [Frank] Herbert, and Cayde [Brandon] O’Brien, son Russell [Ashley] Terry, fourteen grandchildren, two great-granddaughters and numerous brother and sister-in-laws, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Jex and Dolores Terry, brother RJ Terry, and grandparents.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Hampton Inn, Green River, WY on November 19, 2022, from 4-8 p.m. If you feel compelled, please give to your favorite charity in his name.