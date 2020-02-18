John Chapman (June 8, 1935 – February 15, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS — John Chapman, 84, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Mission at Castle Rock in Green River, Wyoming.

He was a resident of Rock Springs for 52 years and a former resident of New York. John was born on June 8, 1935 in Rochester, New York; the son of Paul E. Chapman and Carolyn Dale.

He was a 1953 graduate of Indian Lake High School in New York; he also attended the University of Rochester, Albany State University, Plattsburgh University, Cornell University, and Syracuse University attaining a Master’s Degree.

John married Judy Chapman on September 6, 1958 in Old Forge, New York.

Mr. Chapman was a Chemistry teacher for the Rock Springs High School for 32 years. He retired in 1997. His interests included spending time with his family and dogs, as well as fishing, and hunting. He was an avid outdoorsman.

Survivors include his wife Judy Chapman of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one son; David Joseph Chapman and wife Cheryl of Virginia Beach, Virginia, two daughters; Dale Jones and husband Peter of Houston, Texas, Jenifer Chapman Lloyd and husband Michael of Salt Lake City, Utah, one son-in-law; Fred Smith of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one brother; Jim Chapman and wife Ruth of Canandaigua, New York, two sisters; Carol Clark and husband David of Old Forge, New York, Kathy Tickner and husband David of Blue Mountain, Georgia, eight grandchildren; Audrey, Lydia, Allison, Maura, Asnica, Woodvensly, Blake, and Lindsay, as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter Beth Chapman Smith.

Following cremation, there will be no services at his request. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.