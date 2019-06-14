John Dale (Jack) Norris (April 24, 1941 – February 2, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS– A celebration of life has been scheduled for Jack Norris at 11 am on July 10 at Rock Springs Junior High.

John Dale (Jack) Norris, 77, a longtime resident of Rock Springs, died on Feb. 2, 2019, in Sun City West, Arizona.

He was born on April 24, 1941, in Greeley, Colorado, the son of Dale and Margaret Norris.

Jack was an employee of Sweetwater County School District No. 1 for 38 years. He taught at Rock Springs High School for 12 years. He opened White Mountain Junior High in 1975 and served as principal for 19 years. He then became assistant superintendent for seven years before retiring in 2001.

He is survived by his wife, Pat, of Rock Springs; daughter Keri, son-in-law Andy and granddaughters Maurie, Hailey, and Sophie Mueller of Alexandria, Virginia; daughter Lori, son-in-law Lincoln, and granddaughters Claire and Lucy Blackman of Pfafftown, North Carolina; son Jay, daughter-in-law Louise, grandsons Matt and Jack Norris of Wellington, Colorado; and sister Pegi Holman of Windsor, Colorado.