John E. Crouch ( November 3, 1932 – September 26, 2018)

ROCK SPRINGS — John E. Crouch, 86, passed away Tuesday, September 26, 2018 at the VA Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was a resident of Rock Springs for 54 years and is a former resident of Green River, Wyoming.

Mr. Crouch was born on November 3, 1932 in Dines, Wyoming, the son of Hugh Wilbert Crouch and Elizabeth Frances Beane.

He attended schools in Dines and Green River, Wyoming and was a 1950 graduate of the Green River High School.

Mr. Crouch married Patricia Ellen Sweets in Rock Springs, Wyoming on October 22, 1956, and she preceded him in death on October 10, 2008 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

He served in the United States Army from 1953 to 1955. Mr. Crouch worked as a miner for OCI for over 35 years.

He was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Mr. Crouch was on the board of the West Side Water and Sewer District.

He enjoyed spending time with family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, the outdoors, and participating in work at the Kingdom Hall.

Survivors include one son; John E. Crouch and wife Cheryl of Green River, Wyoming, two brothers; Robert Crouch of South Dakota, Leroy Crouch of Washington D.C., two sisters; Estelle Crouch of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Sara Greene of Green River, Wyoming, two grandchildren; Alanna D. Akers Crouch, Devon A. Slaugh, three great-grandchildren; Ashton, Kamryn, Kalen, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Crouch was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Patricia Crouch; one daughter Sandra Crouch, three brothers; Arthur Crouch, Leonard Crouch, Hugh Crouch, sisters- in law, and brothers-in-law.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be conducted at 3:00 P.M., Saturday, October 20, 2018 at The Kingdom Hall, 150 Firelane #3, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

