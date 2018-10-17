John E. Pandalis ( August 3, 1942 – October 14, 2018)

ROCK SPRINGS — John E. Pandalis, 76, died peacefully in his sleep at his home, Sunday, October 14, 2018.

John was born August 3, 1942 in Rock Springs, to the late Gus Andrew Pandalis and Elsie Marie (Soderlund) Pandalis. He grew up in Rock Springs, where as a young lad worked for the family business, Andy’s Supper Club.

John attended Rock Springs High School until he joined the United States Navy on January 20, 1960, where he served on the USS Vance and the USS Forster as a navy fireman. After receiving an honorable discharge from the navy, he returned to Rock Springs.

He attended Darrell’s Beauty College in Salt Lake City, Utah where he met his wife of 53 years, Bonnie Walker. They were married on April 12, 1965 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Upon returning to Rock Springs, John had an assortment of jobs, including beautician, bartender, construction worker and finally opening his own business, a second-hand store called The Other Place Furniture.

John had two beautiful daughters, Tanya of Mesa, Arizona and Ramona of Boise, Idaho which he absolutely adored.

He was extremely proud of his grandson, Justin of Boise, Idaho, who was just accepted into medical school.

John loved Wyoming, so his retirement included exploring Sweetwater County, camping at Fall Creek in the summer and fishing at the Flaming Gorge in the fall.

He also enjoyed hunting and was always looking for the biggest antelope aka. goats. He never stopped cheering on the University of Wyoming Cowboys.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; two daughters, Tanya Pandalis, and Ramona Pandalis; one grandson, Justin Howard; three sisters- in- law, Bette (Larry) Bell, Carla Hill, Jan (Jim) Bodin; one brother- in- law, Toby (Joni) Walker, one uncle, Ed Soderlund; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Gus and Elsie Pandalis, mother and father- in- law, Austin and Betty Walker; sister, Mary Mae Green; brother, Andy Pandalis; sister- in- law, Karen Powers and two brothers- in- law, Lloyd Powers and Randy Hill; nephew, Michael Hamilton; aunts, Connie Soderlund and Elizabeth Pandalis and one cousin, Nancy Nordstrom.

Following cremation, in lieu of services, John had requested you take a day and go fishing.

